Peterborough roadworks overrunning

The road closure
The road closure
0
Have your say

Motorists in the south of Peterborough face more misery as roadworks are set to overrun for a week.

The stretch of London Road between the Phorpres Way roundabout and Hampton has been closed in both directions for a number of weeks while work is carried out on the new British Sugar headquarters.

The new British Sugar HQ

The new British Sugar HQ

The road had been due to re-open on Friday, June 1.

However, a Peterborough City Council spokesman said the road would now be shut until June 8 'due to delays in the construction of the new entrance being formed in the road.

The new junction

The new junction