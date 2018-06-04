Peterborough roadworks overrunning

Motorists in the south of Peterborough face more misery as roadworks are set to overrun for a week.

The stretch of London Road between the Phorpres Way roundabout and Hampton has been closed in both directions for a number of weeks while work is carried out on the new British Sugar headquarters.

The new British Sugar HQ

The road had been due to re-open on Friday, June 1.

However, a Peterborough City Council spokesman said the road would now be shut until June 8 'due to delays in the construction of the new entrance being formed in the road.