Peterborough road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

National Highways maintains the major roads around Peterborough

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A47, from 8pm January 4 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, A1 Wansford to Sutton - temporary traffic signals for inspections / surveys on behalf of HW Martin.

• A1, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am July 23 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Longthorpe - carriageway closures for structural works on behalf of Highways England.

• A1, from 9pm February 18 to 6am August 12, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wansford, junction to Old Great North Road, Stibbington, carriageway closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Mott Macdonald.