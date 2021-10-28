Peterborough residents urged to stay safe on the roads as clocks go back

Road users are being urged to take extra care on the roads as the clocks go back ENGEMN00520140113201953

Cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and horse riders are encouraged to wear reflective and fluorescent clothing to ensure they can be seen.

Motorists are urged to look out for others and to give cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and horse riders and give them plenty of space.

Motorists are also advised to check their vehicles and make sure their cars are ready for the winter months and to ensure every journey is road safe.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for Strategic Planning and Commercial Strategy and Investment, Peterborough City Council said: “Of all the seasons, winter requires the most care and preparation if you’re to stay safe.

“People will be travelling to and from work or education in darker conditions during this time of year, so the annual ‘be safe, be seen’ campaign is always an important reminder.”

“In winter it’s even more important to check your vehicle is well maintained and serviced and always be clear on the route you are taking. Stay safe this winter and read here for more winter handy hints.”

Road safety advice includes:

• Where possible, pedestrians should use marked crossing points on roads, and although they may have right of way over traffic on a zebra or light controlled crossing they are still responsible for ensuring that they don’t step out into traffic until vehicles have stopped for them.

• Cyclists must comply with the law by using a white front light, a red back light and a red reflector at the back.

• Horse riders should select crossing points very carefully.

• Motorists should overtake only when it is safe to do so, and drivers should pass slowly and allow plenty of room when overtaking.

• It is essential your vehicle is winter road ready. The city council recommend you follow the handy POWDERY checklist:

Petrol (or diesel) - don’t run out of fuel

Oil - check levels once a month

Water - check radiator and screen wash once a month

Damage - check wipers, lights etc for signs of wear and tear or damage

Electrics - check lights, indicators and controls are working properly

Rubber - are your tyres well inflated, legal, with good tread and free from damage? ·