Peterborough residents urged to ‘respect the water’ if holidaying in the Norfolk Broads this year

Oulton Broad Photo: Julian Claxton.

Staff from the Broads Authority, HM Coastguard, RNLI, BroadsBeat and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have come together to create a campaign to raise awareness among tourists about how to stay safe on the water. It asks holidaymakers to be aware just how quickly things can change and understand that danger can present itself in the blink of an eye when it comes to activities on the water.

In a normal year, the East of England region would expect to receive eight million visitors but due to the pandemic, many more people are choosing to holiday in the UK this year and authorities say they have seen an increase in visitors from Peterborough in particular.

For this reason, a series of safety guidance has been released, they are as follows:

Norfolk Broads. Photo: Julian Claxton

Don’t go overboard on alcohol!

- Excessive alcohol consumption is responsible for a large number of water-related accidents and fatalities each year across the UK’s waterways and coast. Many of these would be avoidable if people were aware of how dangerous it is to mix alcohol and open water.

- Don’t booze and cruise. You wouldn’t drink and drive, so don’t drink and pilot a boat. Even passengers should limit alcohol consumption. Alcohol may make you more likely to fall in, and reduces your chances of surviving if you do.

- Drunk individuals may also forget to avoid the fast-spinning and sharp propeller of the boat, which will almost certainly cause severe injury or death if it comes into contact with them.

A boat gets stuck under a bridge. Photo: Broads Authority.

- We know that people want to have a good time but are asking visitors to moor up your boat before you consume alcohol.

Paddlesports

Canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding have recently seen a huge surge in popularity. While they are lots of fun, be prepared and understand the risks if you are taking to the water.

- Wear an appropriate life jacket or paddleboard tether

- Choose quieter stretches of the rivers to explore (sticking to the right-hand side of the river

- Know what to do if you capsize/enter the water.

- Read online information on Broads Authority paddlesports webpage, and British Canoeing.

Holiday hire boats (motor cruisers)

- Wear a life jacket at all times - experienced boaters, first-timers, all members of the family, including children and dogs.

- Avoid the back of the vessel where the propeller is located

- Watch your footing when stepping off on the vessel whilst mooring up (when most people fall into the water).

- Float to Live - If you fall in, try to remain calm and focus on floating on your back, whilst your body adjusts to the cold temperature of the water. Then swim or move to the edge of the river, or wait to be thrown a life ring or throw line.

Greg Preston, Chairman of Norfolk’s Drowning Prevention Forum, said: “We very much welcome visitors to the Broads this summer but recognise that for many opting for boating holidays, this year could be their first time on a Broads staycation.

“Sadly, forum partners often get called to water rescues where inexperience can be a factor. We urge the public to follow safety advice provided by hire companies, wear life jackets when climbing on and off boats as well as when on board, not to jump off boats for a swim and be aware of the propellers.

“We wish visitors to Norfolk and Suffolk this summer a wonderful time exploring our beautiful region.”

Lucy Burchnall, Head of Ranger Services, added:

“We know that people want to have a good time, and enjoying the river whilst relaxing with a drink is a past-time that has been enjoyed by visitors here for centuries.

“Unfortunately, for many people it does not end there as they become dangerously drunk and incapacitated near the water.

“We want to remind people to be sensible - remember that no matter what it is you are celebrating, or however great of a time you are having, it is not worth losing your or a friend’s life over.”

Pete Revell, Station Officer, Bacton Coastguard Team, HM Coastguard, said:

“If you see anyone in difficulty in the water, don’t jump in after them. Look for a throw line or lifesaver, encourage those in the water to stay calm and float on their back until help arrives. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”