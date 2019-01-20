Peterborough residents pitch in to help after unscheduled hot air balloon landing in Orton Brimbles

It's not every day a hot air balloon lands on your doorstep, but that's exactly what happened to residents in Orton Brimbles this morning.

While unscheduled, the balloon pilot safely brought the aircraft down to a round of applause from residents in Ledham, who then pitched in helping to pack the balloon away.

Barry Coates tweeted: "Hats off to the pilots for the skilful landing of their hot air balloon in Orton Brimbles a short while ago. Applause also for everyone who helped with the folding process. We can put our tin hats away now."

There were no injuries or damage reported following the incident.