Peterborough pensioner dies after A1 collision

A woman has died following a collision on the A1 at Wansford on Sunday, March 10.

At about 2.30pm Francis Graham (83) of Main Street, Ailsworth, Peterborough, was travelling as a passenger in a silver Renault Megane when the car collided with a white Iveco van near the Barnack Road junction.

Police news

Mrs Graham was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries, however, her condition deteriorated and she died on Monday, March 18.

The driver of the Megane, a man in his 80s, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Iveco van was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone you witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 220 of March 10. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.