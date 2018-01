A parkway and a road in Peterborough were closed due to concerns for a man.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called yesterday (Wednesday, January 3 at 11.44pm to reports of concern for a man in Oxney Road, Peterborough.

“Oxney Road and the Frank Perkins Parkway were closed while officers dealt with the incident.

“The man was detained under section 136 of the mental health act and taken to hospital.

“The roads were reopened at 1.39am.”