Peterborough motorists warned of possible delays as roadworks get underway

Roadworks

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am June 14 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Longthorpe - carriageway closures for structural works on behalf of Highways England.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A47, from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, A1 Wansford to Sutton - temporary traffic signals for inspections / surveys on behalf of HW Martin.

• A47, from 8pm January 5 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 The Causeway, junction with Pode Hole Quarry entrance. Works under traffic signals for, junction improvement works on behalf of Aggregate Industries LTD.

• A47, from 8.30pm January 5 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Station Road Roundabout to Wisbech Road Roundabout back to back lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.