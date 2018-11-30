Peterborough man dies following crash in Eastern Avenue - one arrested

A Peterborough man has died in hospital following a crash in Dogsthorpe at the weekend.

Police were called at 7.07pm on Saturday (24 November) to reports of a road traffic collision in Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough involving a car - a black Mercedes B180 Sport - and a pedestrian.

The scene of the crash in Eastern Avenue, Peterborough

Andrej Nazarov, 37, of Tilton Court, Peterborough, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries but passed away last night, Thursday November 29, at about 10pm.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene under suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station. He was released under investigation.

Following the incident Cambridgeshire police said they were looking to speak to the driver of a private hire taxi who stopped to help following the incident, along with anyone else who saw the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 408 of 24 November or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

