Police recovered a machete after a two car crash in Werrington last night, Tuesday March 27.

Officers were called at 8.20pm yesterday evening with reports of a collision in Goodwin Walk, Werrington, involving a black Fiat Punto and a blue Toyota Auris.

The driver of the Punto, an 18-year-old man from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal alcohol limit and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The driver of the Auris suffered minor injuries.