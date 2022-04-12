Peterborough drivers asked for views on A47 upgrade to help reduce disruption

A47 improvements between Wansford and Sutton are one of six schemes National Highways is completing along the 115-mile route between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth.

The A47 Thickthorn junction is also set to be improved between the A47 and the A11 by adding two new link roads to ease congestion in the area.

Work on this, along with nearby dualling schemes at North Tuddenham and Blofield, are due to start early next year.

Drivers who use the busy junction are being asked to complete a short survey about how frequently and why they use the interchange. Responses will help to ensure disruption when construction starts is kept to a minimum, as well as to ensure suitable diversion routes.

National Highways Project Manager, Victoria Pardoe, said: “Our improvement of the Thickthorn interchange will improve safety, ease congestion and reduce journey times by creating free-flowing link roads between the A47 and A11 to increase capacity.

“Although our plans are largely supported, we know roadworks can be disruptive for those living and working nearby, so understanding how people use this junction will help us to plan our construction work to minimise that disruption.”

In addition to the Thickthorn scheme, three sections of the A47 will be improved to dual carriageways and another junction has already been improved. Either side of Thickthorn the A47 will be dualled between Blofield and North Burlingham and between North Tuddenham and Easton, while in Cambridgeshire between Wansford and Sutton. Work to improve the Guyhirn junction near Wisbech was completed on March 31 2022.