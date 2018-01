A crash involving a car and a pedestrian has closed a Peterborough city centre road.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Priory Road, Peterborough, at about 11.50am today, Wednesday January 31.

A police spokesman said: "Injuries to those involved are unclear at this time.

"The road is currently closed so we would advise motorists to avoid the area if possible."

UPDATE: Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision with car in Peterborough city centre