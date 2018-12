There are delays on Bourges Boulevard as well as over Crescent Bridge and along Thorpe Road this afternoon after a two car crash.

The collision took place outside Waitrose on Bourges Boulevard and blocked one lane.

The scene of the crash in Peterborough city centre

Police and ambulance attended the scene at around 2pm, but the crash is not thought to be serious.

However it has caused long delays for motorists in the city centre while emergency services deal with recovery.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.