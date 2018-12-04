Peterborough city centre ‘at standstill’ due to parkway delays

Peterborough city centre is said to be at a “standstill” tonight due to delays on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

Bus operator Stagecoach tweeted: “Due to an RTC on the Frank Perkins Parkway the City Centre is at a standstill. All services are unavoidably late. We are doing our best to get through. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The AA said one lane was blocked southbound between Boongate and Whittlesey Road, but that this was due to a “stalled van”, leading to queuing traffic, although this has now eased.

It said there are queues on Boongate, in Fengate and on Bourges Boulevard as a result.