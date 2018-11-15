Peterborough bus service forced to divert due to rollout of superfast broadband

Roadworks from the CityFibre rollout of superfast broadband in Peterborough has forced Stagecoach to divert its Service 4 route “until further notice” as buses cannot get down Saxon Road and Reeves Way.

Stagecoach tweeted: “A temporary diversion will operate along Star Rd, Padholme Rd and Eastfield Rd. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

A regular user of the service said there had been delays due to the roadworks.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “Our highways officers have visited the site and spoken with the contractors about this issue and we are working with them to try to resolve it.”