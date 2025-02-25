Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Mayoral candidate Lorna Dupre and Liberal Democrats call for park and ride in Peterborough

Lorna Dupre is the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayoral election.

Liberal Democrats in Peterborough have called for improved bus services and for the introduction of a park and ride service.

The calls were made ahead of a consultation on Bridge Street, on Saturday (February 25) where residents were asked for their views on how to bring about a greener, fairer and better-connected Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Leading Lib Dems were in attendance, including Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayoral candidate Lorna Dupre as well as Group Leader on Peterborough City Council Christian Hogg.

Liberal Democrats in Peterborough city centre.

The party has said that the aim is to have better buses, fewer car journeys, less congestion and a cleaner environment.

Priorities for the Lib Dem Transport plan

- Making the city less car-centric, and therefore a greener, fairer, better-connected place

- A park and ride bus service - Creating a better walking, cycling and wheeling environment – by improving design (such as the new Station Quarter) and by introducing a low emissions zone that eases traffic and makes the city fairer. - What about new train stations north and south of Peterborough? - What if we raise car parking charges so we can make all buses free? - How about putting “next bus due” information screens onto more bus stops?