Person dies after being hit by train between Peterborough and London

A person has been killed after being hit by a train between Peterborough and London King’s Cross, causing disruption between the services.

The incident happened around 1pm today at Holme Level Crossing in Huntingdonshire.

British Transport Police officers attended alongside paramedics, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers will now work to identify the person and inform their family.

The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Trains may be amended, cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Disruption is expected to continue until 4pm today (Wednesday, April 4).

Further information can be found at http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/187945.aspx.