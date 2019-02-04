Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Wisbech

A car and pedestrian collided yesterday in Wisbech.

At about 3pm the pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was crossing the road on North Street when the collision took place with a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police and ambulance services attended and the woman was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 quoting incident 228 of February 3. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.