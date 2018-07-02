Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after crash in Lincoln Road, Peterborough

A man suffered serious injuries after he was involved in a collision with a car in Peterborough yesterday.

Police were called at 1.41pm yesterday, Sunday July 1, to Lincoln Road in Peterborough close to the junction of Rock Road.

A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a silver Toyota Hiace.

The Magpas air ambulance attended the scene and the victim was a man in his 30s who was taken to hospital with serious injuries..

The road was closed but reopened at 5pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-01072018-0228 or online by using the webchat facility at www.cambs.police.uk