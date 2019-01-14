Pedestrian dies in hospital following crash on Peterborough parkway

A man has died in hospital following a collision in Peterborough on New Year’s Day.

Cezary Tadeusz Chorzepa, 51, was walking along the A1139, Orton Parkway, at 4.31am when he was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Focus.

The scene of the fatal crash in Peterborough

Mr Chorzepa, of Howland, Orton Goldhay, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he died last Wednesday (9 January).

The driver of the Ford was not injured and has been helping police with the investigation.

Anyone who saw the Ford or the pedestrian prior to the collision or in the moments leading up to it is asked to call 101, quoting incident 185 of 1 January.