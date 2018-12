Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Barton Road, Cambridge, on Friday (30 November).

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a black Peugeot 107, happened at about 4.50pm.

Police accident

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 318 of 30 November.