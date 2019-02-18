Part of A14 in Cambridgeshire to remain closed throughout today and overnight due to resurfacing after 2 lorry crash

Part of the A14 in Cambridgeshire will remain closed for the rest of today, Monday February 18, and overnight to allow the road surface to be re-laid.

It follows a crash involving 2 lorries which took place at 7.33am on Monday February 18 and completely closed the westbound carriageway at junction 19 for Easton.

Traffic is being diverted from junction 21, Brampton Hut interchange and is being taken north up the A1 to the A605, south along the A605 via Oundle, rejoining the A14 at Thrapston.

Traffic is also slow on the opposite side as people slow to look at the scene.

Highways England are still working to clear one of the lanes to free traffic, but the outside lane will remain closed to allow for resurfacing following a significant spillage of oil and diesel.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

Recovery at the scene of the crash. Photo: Highways England