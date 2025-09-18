Parking charges set to be introduced at Peterborough's Serpentine Green Shopping Centre

Parking charges are set to be introduced at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton.

Currently, parking at the centre is free of charge but new ANPR cameras are to be installed and begin operation on Saturday (September 22).

Parking will still remain free for the majority of shoppers with charges only applying for drivers who stay for over for hours. At this point, parking would cost £2.50.

A centre spokesperson said: “The implementation of ANPR technology is part of our commitment to better manage the car park and ensure that more spaces are available for customers. By streamlining parking operations, we aim to reduce congestion and enhance accessibility for all visitors.

“We appreciate the community’s support as we introduce this improvement and remain dedicated to marking Serpentine Green a welcoming and convenient destination.”

The centre includes well-known brands such as M&S, Mountain Warehouse, Costa Coffee and PureGym.