Overturned lorry causing very long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway

An overturned lorry is causing very long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough this afternoon.

The crash has taken place on the Amazon roundabout this afternoon, Monday May 14, and is causing delays on the parkway back as far as Hampton roundabout.

Emergency services are at the scene but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Kevin Jeffrey tweeted: "AVOID!!!!! Lorry on its side at he Ikea roundabout! Traffic backing up on parkway Hampton to Stanground and then Stanground to Hampton as police helping cars out of slip road!!"

Nobody was injured in the crash, but the road is likely to be shut for some time as the lorry has has split oil on the carriageway.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.14pm this afternoon (14th May) to reports of a road traffic incident on a roundabout near IKEA, Woodston, Peterborough.

The scene of the crash. Photo: Terry Harris

"It seems that we were called and sent an ambulance crew, however the Police were on scene and stated that we were not needed as there were no casualties."

More here as we have it....