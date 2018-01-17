'On a bend is not where you should attempt to overtake' police warn after head on crash near Peterborough

Police attended a head-on crash at Marholm just outside Peterborough after a motorist attempted an overtaking manoeuvre on a bend.
Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision in Walton Road, Marholm yesterday, Tuesaday January 16, at about 2.15pm.
The vehicles involved were a silver Peugeot 107 and a blue Ford Focus.
Minor injuries were reported.
Police at the scene tweeted: "On a bend is not where you should attempt to overtake. Luckily nobody is seriously injured in this collision. #Think #DriveToArrive."
The road was reopened at about 5pm.