'On a bend is not where you should attempt to overtake' police warn after head on crash near Peterborough

Police attended a head-on crash at Marholm just outside Peterborough after a motorist attempted an overtaking manoeuvre on a bend.

Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision in Walton Road, Marholm yesterday, Tuesaday January 16, at about 2.15pm.

The vehicles involved were a silver Peugeot 107 and a blue Ford Focus.

Minor injuries were reported.

Police at the scene tweeted: "On a bend is not where you should attempt to overtake. Luckily nobody is seriously injured in this collision. #Think #DriveToArrive."

The road was reopened at about 5pm.