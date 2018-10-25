Numerous drivers to be prosecuted for ignoring closure signs on A1 at Peterborough

Have your say

Police have revealed that a large number of drivers will face prosecution for ignoring closure signs on the A1 at Peterborough today, which was shut after a serious crash.

Police tweeted: "A1m Peterborough. In the space of 15 minutes a total of 39 vehicles have passed under a red X. Expect a prosecution in the post."

The red X signifies that part of the road or that lane is closed and it is an offence to pass under it.

The road has now reopened but was closed until 12.45pm to allow for collision investigation and recovery.

Police were called at 6am this morning to reports of a collision on the A1 northbound at Water Newton.



The collision involved an HGV and a Volkswagen Transporter van.

Police monitoring the closure on the A1M at Peterborough. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH

The driver of the van suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital.



The road was closed northbound and southbound just before 7am while emergency services dealt with the collision.