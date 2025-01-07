North Bank Road closed between Peterborough and Whittlesey due to flood warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heavy rain has caused water levels to rise on the River Nene

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council has closed North Bank Road between Peterborough and Whittlesey due to a flood warning in the area.

The road was closed to all traffic on Tuesday, January 7 between Bedford Cottages (Northey Road) and the Dog in a Doublet sluice (North Side).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the city council said: “The closure will remain in place until the risk of flooding subsides.

The road has been closed due to a flood alert

“This follows a flood warning from the Environment Agency. Alternative routes available are the A605 from Whittlesey and the A47 from Thorney.”

The Environment Agency (EA) has four flood warnings in place in the Peterborough and south Lincolnshire area, including North Bank Road.

An EA spokesperson said: “Heavy rain has fallen in the Peterborough area which has caused levels to rise on the River Nene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During periods of high tide the River Nene will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

“This is likely to lead to localised flooding of the North Bank Road, between Peterborough and Rings End.

“Whilst this flood warning is in force, the local authority will close North Bank Road.”

There are also flood warnings in place at the River Glen at Greatford, the River Glen at Kates Bridge and the River Welland in Market Deeping.