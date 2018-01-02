No trains between Peterborough and Leicester as emergency services respond to incident

Trains between Peterborough and Leicester have stopped running this morning (Tuesday, January 2).

National Rail said: “Emergency services are dealing with an incident between Peterborough and Leicester. This is resulting in disruption to trains which run between Peterborough and Leicester.

“Trains are currently unable to run between Peterborough and Leicester. Road transport has been sourced and will be available from Leicester shortly.

“There is no firm estimate as to when the line will reopen, but trains are expected to be disrupted until at least 12:30.

“Alternative Travel Options:

“You may use your ticket on:

“Virgin Trains East Coast between Peterborough and London Kings Cross

“Greater Anglia between Peterborough and Cambridge / Stansted Airport and also between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge / Stansted Airport

“East Midlands Trains via any reasonable route including between Leicester and London St Pancras and between Leicester and Peterborough / Ely via Nottingham

“Virgin Trains between Birmingham New Street and London Euston

“London Underground between London Terminals.”