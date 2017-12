A crash between a car and a double decker bus shut a main Peterborough road last night for around 90 minutes.

The crash took place at just before 6pm outside the Palmerstone Arms in Oundle Road.

The crash in Oundle Road

The road is closed in both directions between London Road and Sugar Way. Fire crews, police and ambulance attended the scene.

Thankfully, there were no serious injury but a large amount of oil was spilt from the car so there was a temporary closure until 7.30pm while the scene was cleared.