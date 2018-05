Nine people were hurt after a three vehicle collision at the A47 Thorney Toll.

The road was closed in both directions from around 11.30am today (Sunday, May 6) but police said at 12.40pm it was expected to reopen in the not too distant future.

None of the casualties were seriously injured. One was trapped in a car and was being released by firefighters.

A fourth vehicle was also damaged by flying debris from the collision.