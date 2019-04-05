New speed limits in Peterborough: the full list
Peterborough City Council has put a number of new speed limits in place.
Here is the full list of the changes, including where the new limitations are in force in and around Peterborough.
1. Hawksbill Way and Beluga Close
20mph speed limit along the entire length of Hawksbill Way and Beluga Close.
2. Ufford Road
Extend 30mph speed limit along Ufford Road to a point 145 metres south of its junction with Bainton Green Road.
3. High Field Road
20mph speed restriction along High Field Road, Ashton.
20mph speed limit along Bainton Green Road, Ashton from 275m south of junction with the B1443 to junction with Ufford Road, Bainton.
