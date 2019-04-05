New speed limits in Peterborough: the full list

Peterborough City Council has put a number of new speed limits in place.

Here is the full list of the changes, including where the new limitations are in force in and around Peterborough.

1. Hawksbill Way and Beluga Close 20mph speed limit along the entire length of Hawksbill Way and Beluga Close. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Ufford Road Extend 30mph speed limit along Ufford Road to a point 145 metres south of its junction with Bainton Green Road. Google other Buy a Photo

3. High Field Road 20mph speed restriction along High Field Road, Ashton. Google other Buy a Photo

20mph speed limit along Bainton Green Road, Ashton from 275m south of junction with the B1443 to junction with Ufford Road, Bainton. Google other Buy a Photo

View more