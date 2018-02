A multi-vehicle crash has blocked part of the A1 near Peterborough this afternoon.

Police were called to the northbound carriageway at Stibbington at 2pm.

A police spokesman said officers are dealing with a 3-4 vehicle crash and have closed on lane of the carriageway to allow recovery.

Nobody has been injured in the collision but there are long delays back to the A605, Peterborough Services.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.