Motorists promised there will be no repeat of Oundle Road delays

Motorists have been promised delays on Oundle Road this morning won't happen again.

Vodafone are carrying works out near the East of England Arena and the Lynch Wood Business Park.

This morning a number of motorists reported long delays as a result of the works, with 'hundreds' of cars stuck in queues heading back onto the A1 at Alwalton.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: "The works in Oundle Road are being undertaken by a contractor on behalf of Vodafone.

"Speaking with the agent this morning it would appear that there was a malfunction with the lights which prioritised traffic heading out of Peterborough rather than traffic coming into the city.

"These works are due to finish on Monday 30th April and we have been informed that measures have been put in place to ensure this incident will not happen again."