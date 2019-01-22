Motorists come to the aid of driver who skidded and smashed her car in Baston before being taken to Peterborough City Hospital

Motorists came to the aid of a driver who reportedly skidded on black ice before crashing her car.

The emergency services, including the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, were called to King Street, Baston, at the junction with Greatford Road, shortly after 8am this morning.

The damage to the car. Photo: Robin Jones

Police said the road was closed following the incident.

Eye-witness Robin Jones said the driver’s car had skidded on black ice and upended itself, leaving her with suspected multiple injuries and the front end of the car all but completely smashed in.

Robin said the road is known to be used “as a bypass by speeding motorists”, adding: “Other motorists stopped to give her assistance as she lay covered in blankets on the frost-covered grass triangle of the junction before police and medics arrived half an hour later.”

A spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.12 on January 11 to King Street in Baston.

The air ambulance at the scene. Photo: Robin Jones

“The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision involving a car. We sent a LIVES Community First Responder, a paramedic in a car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance. One patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance.”

PREVIOUS

Baston to Uffington road ‘closed’ after crash