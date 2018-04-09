Motorist seriously injured in three vehicle crash at major Peterborough junction

A motorist suffered serious injuries in a three vehicle collision which closed a Peterborough road for some hours yesterday.

Police were called to the crash involving a caravan, car and a van at 1.15pm on the A47/A1139 roundabout.

The road was closed for a couple of hours while recovery took place and all emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokeswoman said one person suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Cambridgeshire fire and rescue confirmed one person had been cut free from their vehicle.

Crew Commander Adam Parkinson said: “This was a very challenging extrication. The crews showed excellent team work to create enough space to release the casualty from the vehicle.”