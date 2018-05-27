Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries as A605 Oundle Road closed after serious road collision

The A605 Oundle Road has been closed after a serious road collision.

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to Peterborough City Hospital with serious and life-changing injuries to his leg and lower body.

The collision was near Sugar Way at about 2.50am this morning between a Black BMW 330 and a Honda NSC 100.

Officers located the driver of a car who is assisting police with inquiries. The investigation is currently ongoing and the road is set to remain shut until around 9am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has further information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting Operation Shearwater.

UPDATE: The road has now reopened.