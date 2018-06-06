Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Whittlesey

A man suffered serious leg injuries in a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Whittlesey last night.

Police, East of England Ambulance crews and a Magpas rapid response vehicle were called at 8.30pm on Tuesday June 5, to Orchard Street in Whittlesey.

A Magpas rapid response vehicle was called to the collision

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s who had sustained a serious leg injury.

They sedated the man at the scene, providing him with A&E level care, before accompanying him to Peterborough City Hospital via land ambulance.

He was in stable condition upon arrival.