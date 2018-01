A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital today after a three vehicle crash near Market Deeping.

Emergency services were called at 9:29am on Tuesday January 16 to Baston Road, near King Street, between Baston and Greatford.

Two cars and a motorbike were involved and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for checks.

Baston Road near King Street is expected to be closed for some time as vehicles are recovered.