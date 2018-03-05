More tree works to bring further traffic delays to motorists in Bretton tomorrow

More disruption on Bretton Gate is expected tomorrow (Tuesday) as tree pruning works continue in the city.

The works started today (Monday) outside Peterborough City Hospital, causing long queues and disruption, with bus services being hit and ambulances getting caught in traffic jams.

The works are being carried out by Amey on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

Temporary four way traffic lights were installed today - but after the disruption was reported, the lights were replaced with a manual system to keep traffic running.

While the works outside the hospital are not scheduled to continue tomorrow, tree works are set to continue on Bretton Gate.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: "More works on Bretton Gate are planned for tomorrow (between A47 and Cranford Drive). These works will utilise stop and go traffic boards (manual operated)."

More: Tree cutting works cause traffic chaos