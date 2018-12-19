Missing driver found after car overturns on A151 near Bourne

A man who went missing following a crash on the A151 near Bourne this morning has been found and is receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Police became extremely concerned after they were called at 7:20am this morning, Wednesday December 19, to the A151, near to the vet’s surgery, Grimsthorpe, Bourne, where a car had overturned.

Home safely: Jeremy Scrafton

The driver of the car – Jeremy Scrafton – was not present at the vehicle when officers attended and police asked for help in locating him urgently.

Jeremy has now been found safe and well having returned to his home address and is currently receiving treatment for minor injuries.