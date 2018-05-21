Miraculous escape for Peterborough motorist as sign post pierces car narrowly missing child seat and driver

A woman had a very lucky escape after crashing her car into a sign-post which pierced the cabin narrowly missing a child seat and steering wheel.

The crash, involving a red Renault Megane, took place this morning, Monday May 21 at 10.20am in Gunthorpe Ridings near The Harrier pub.

The street sign pierced the cabin of the Renault.

The car crashed through a section of fencing before hitting the street sign, which pierced a rear window, missed a child seat, and travelled through the centre of the steering wheel, narrowly missing the driver, exiting through the windscreen.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but police tweeted: "Realities of driving at speed. Lucky escape for this driver."

The street sign pierced the cabin of the Renault.