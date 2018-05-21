Miraculous escape for Peterborough motorist as railing pierces car narrowly missing child seat and driver

A woman had a very lucky escape after crashing her car into a railing which pierced the cabin narrowly missing a child seat and steering wheel.
The crash, involving a red Renault Megane, took place this morning, Monday May 21 at 10.20am in Gunthorpe Ridings near The Harrier pub.
The car crashed through a section of fencing before hitting a piece of railing, which pierced a rear window, missed a child seat, and travelled through the centre of the steering wheel, narrowly missing the driver, exiting through the windscreen.
Nobody was injured in the crash.