Miracle escape for driver after car goes airborne over Peterborough roundabout and rolls over

This is all that remains of a Jaguar sports car after it was launched airborne over a Peterborough roundabout and rolled over before coming to rest back on its wheels.

Miracoulously the man driving the car on the A15 escaped the wreckage with what police described as "fairly minor injuries."

The man was driving on Werrington Parkway shortly before midnight last night (Wednesday, December 20) at the Dukesmead roundabout when the single vehicle collision took place.

He had to be released from the vehicle by the fire service and was then taken to Peterborough City Hospital.