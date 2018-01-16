Miles of queuing traffic on A14 near Huntingdon after two separate crashes

Two separate crashes at Huntingdon and St Ives are causing miles of queuing traffic on the A14 in Cambridgeshire.

A lorry is involved in the first crash which has closed a lane on the westbound carriageway at the Spittals Interchange, junction 23.

Police were called at about 7am to reports of the collision involving two lorries heading towards Alconbury on the A14. The road is being closed at Godmanchester while recovery takes place.

One of the lorries has fled the scene. No injuries are reported.

A second crash has taken place between two cars and a lorry on the westbound carriageway at junction 26 for the A1096 near St Ives.

Traffic is queuing on the A1198 and back to Bar Hill on the A14.

Further afield on the A14 in Cambridgeshire, towards Newmarket, 1 lane is closed after a petrol tanker left the road.

It has taken place eastbound between J36 and J37 and approx 4000 litres of diesel has been spilled.

Emergency services are at all three incidents.