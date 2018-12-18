Miles of queues on Fletton Parkway in Peterborough after crash blocks road

A two vehicle crash has blocked the westbound Fletton Parkway in Peterborough this morning.

The crash took place on the westbound carriageway close to the slip road for the A605.

However, traffic is queuing back to Eye and the A15 as police have had to hold traffic to enable recovery.

The crash took place at 7.56am and eyewitnesses report the vehicles hit the central reservation.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured, a police spokesman said.

However there are very long delays in the area and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The road has been blocked eastbound

UPDATE: The crash was cleared by 9.20am but some residual delays remain.