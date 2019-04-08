Men in critical condition after serious Cambridgeshire collision

Two men are in a critical condition in hospital after a serious collision in St Neots.

At about 8pm last night (Sunday, April 7) a silver Volvo V90 and a silver Suzuki Vitara were in collision along the A428 between the Tesco and Wyboston Lakes roundabouts.

Ambulance news

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his 40s, and the driver of the Suzuki, a man in his 20s, both suffered serious injuries and remain in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 quoting incident 447 of April 7.