Members of the public detain man after attempting to flee from crash in Peterborough

Members of the public detained a male until police arrived after he attempted to flee after a crash in Peterborough today.

Police were called at about 1.25pm this afternoon (Monday, March 5) with reports of a collision in Scalford Drive, Welland, involving a motorcycle and a car.

It was reported the rider of the motorcycle was riding up and down the road with no helmet on. The bike had no registration plate, no insurance, no tax, no MOT and no insurance.

When the male rider attempted to flee the scene he was swiftly detained by members of the public, who kept him at the scene until officers arrived.

Nobody was injured in the collision and the rider has been reported for these offences.