‘Medical episode at the wheel’ thought to have caused series of crashes on A1 at Peterborough

Two collisions involving five vehicles crash that involved a car travelling the wrong way down the A1 at Peterborough is thought to have been down to a ‘medical episode’.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 11.24am on Tuesday June 5. A total of five cars were involved in two separate collision on the A1 with four having left the road and entered a ditch.

A1 Northbound carriageway RTC near Stibbington EMN-180506-204915009

The crash took place on the A1 southbound between the A47 and the A605 at Stibbington near the Stibbington diner.

Eyewitness Richard Crossan said one of the vehicles involved passed him going the wrong way down the carriageway at about 40mph.

A police spokesman confirmed at the time that one of the vehicles was travelling northbound along the southbound carriageway at the time of the crash.

Police today, Wednesday, confirmed that following “two separate collisions involving the same vehicle, the driver taken to Peterborough City Hospital and was later discharged following a possible medical episode at the wheel.”

No arrests have been made.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.