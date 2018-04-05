Man trapped between van and wall in Peterborough suffers broken leg

A man suffered a broken leg after being trapped between a van and a wall.

The man was released by firefighters in Grove Street, Woodston, shortly after 6.30am this morning (Thursday, April 5) and left in the care of paramedics following the road traffic collision.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, suffered a broken leg and pelvic pains and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for further care.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We do not believe his injuries were life-threatening.”