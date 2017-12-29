Man taken to hospital with life-threatening leg injuries after collision in Chatteris

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening leg injuries following a collision in Chatteris.

The emergency services were called to Horseley Fen Middle Drove yesterday evening (Thursday, December 28).

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called 10.09pm on December 28 to a road traffic collision in Horseley Fen Middle Drove, Chatteris.

“Two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the Magpas rapid response car attended the scene.

“Police closed the road while the fire service worked to free one casualty from a vehicle. The patient, believed to be in their 20s (unknown gender) was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance in a serious condition with life-threatening leg injuries.

“A second patient was walking wounded and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.”

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 10.21pm and sent crews from Manea and Chatteris to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving two off-road vehicles.

A spokesperson said they released one male casualty and provided first aid and oxygen therapy before leaving him in the care of ambulance crews.